Fatau Dauda backs Muntari to succeed in South Africa

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Ghana midfielder and international teammate Sulley Muntari has what it takes to succeed in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).



The ex-AC Milan and Inter Milan ace has been linked to Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs since revealing a desire to take his career to the PSL.



He has been without a club since ending a short spell with Spanish second division fold Albacete last year.



“For some time now I have been training with Sulley and he is a guy who is still passionate about football," Dauda, who played together with Muntari for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, said, as Citisports reported.



“He has been following the South African league while he was in Italy.



“He has good knowledge of the game there. He is a big boy and I am convinced that he can make it there.



“He loves the kind and style of football they play there so he won't have problems."



Amid the South African possibilities, Muntari has also been linked to Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Hearts of Oak, with whom he has had training spells "to keep fit" during his search for a new club.



“I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho...I don’t know how to pronounce his name,” Muntari recently told Metro FM.



“I would love to come and play in South Africa because they have great teams that I like. For instance, [Mamelodi] Sundowns are there, [Orlando] Pirates are there but my favorite one is [Kaizer] Chiefs.



"I don’t know why but I have been following Chiefs for a moment now, I love the way they are and everything. So I said if I am going to South Africa, the only team I want to play for, that is Chiefs.



"With all due respect to Pirates and Sundowns and the other teams that are in the South African league, of course, this is what I prefer, so that’s the only plan, that’s what I spoke [about] with the agent.





“That’s it and I haven’t said anything more, but why not? It’s home, Ghana is home, South Africa can be home, any part in Africa can be home. It would be good to come [to South Africa] but I haven’t made up my mind as yet.”



Muntari, a Champions League winner with Inter in 2010, also played for English club Portsmouth, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2008.



The 36-year-old has also been on the books of Sunderland in England, Italian fold Udinese and Pescara, Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna and Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad.

