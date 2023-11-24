Fatau Dauda analyses Ghana's winning goal against Madagascar

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda showcased his tactical insight by analysing Ghana's 95th-minute goal against Madagascar in the 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers opener.



In their opening game of the qualifiers, Ghana snatched all three points in the dying moments of the game thanks to a header from Inaki Williams.



Dauda, the 38-year-old former Ashanti Gold and Enyimba shot-stopper, shared his analysis on his X, stating, "A good cross and a good finish in the Ghana vs Madagascar World Cup qualifier. But from the goalkeeping perspective, Gk’s hands weren’t at the ready position; he would have had a 90% chance of saving the ball."



"Good decision from Gk, by staying on the goal line to defend the goal. But the hands weren’t ready...." offering a critical perspective on the goalkeeper's positioning during Gideon Mensah’s assist, which was perfectly connected by Inaki Williams.



Despite the victory against Madagascar, Ghana faced a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni, placing them in third position in the group. Comoros surprisingly leads the table with 6 points, while Mali, who hosts Ghana in Bamako on Matchday 3, is in second place with 4 points.



