Farouk Adams returns to train with Aduana Stars teammates after car accident

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams has returned to training for the first time in almost two months following his unfortunate motor accident leading to the death of a policeman.



Adams trained with his teammates on Friday in Dormaa ahead of their matchday 22 Ghana Premier League game against Eleven Wonders.



The former Elmina Sharks star was arrested on March 2, 2021, after he allegedly knocked down and killed a police constable Amos Maatey Niganoko.



The young policeman was reportedly riding a motorbike by the road off Dormaa Ahenkro-Wamfie road.



The defender was later handed six charges including careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, and failing to report the accident to police.



However, the enterprising defender was granted a bail of ¢60,000 with four sureties, one to be justified, on March 14 and reappeared in court on April 7, 2021, but the case was adjourned again to May 5 since prosecutor Emmanuel Sampson failed to show up in court.



Aduana’s director of communications Evans Oppong ‘Maestro’ revealed the defender trained well as they prepare to face Eleven Wonders in Ghana Premier League in Techiman on Sunday but admitted he still needs support since the final verdict of his case isn’t out.



“It was good news on Friday morning as Farouk Adams returned to training for the first time in many weeks,” Oppong said.



“For the first time after his unfortunate accident, he trained with the first team and was well composed throughout the session.



“We are working on how we can quickly integrate him with his teammates. He looked relaxed, psychologically prepared and we hope he recovers fully as soon as possible to help achieve our targets for the season,” he added.



Aduana Stars sit ninth on the log with 30 points, six points behind leaders Medeama.