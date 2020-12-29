Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Farouk Adams on the radar of Ghana Premier League clubs

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams

Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams has emerged as a transfer target in January for Ghana Premier League outfits, Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities.



According to reports, Adams who is out of contract with the fire boys is unlikely to renew his deal with the club after negotiations hit a snag due to monetary issues.



The report further indicates that the player is in advance talks with Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities and could sign for them in the January transfer window.



Farouk Adams joined Aduana Stars in December 2017 signing a three year deal from Elmina Sharks.



He has previously featured for former Berekum Chelsea and Bibiani Goldstars.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.