Fans want to watch entertaining football - Randy Abbey on low patronage of GPL

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee, Randy Abbey, has disclosed that fans have stopped going to the stadium to watch the Ghana Premier League because clubs fail to entertain them.



According to Randy Abbey, football is meant to entertain but most club owners are only interested in the results instead of giving fans an unforgettable experience.



“First of all, football is entertainment. To the fan who wants to the stadium, he wants to be entertained. As a club owner football might mean entertainment and show business as well to you,” he said on Asempa FM.



He explained that the absence of big-name players who use to draw crowds to the stadium is one of the issues which discourages fans from leaving their homes to go to the stadium.



Randy Abbey who is the owner of Heart of Lions also stated that the GPL currently compete with European leagues and will take extra motivation for fans to watch the GPL at the expense of the EPL.



“The more fans know about who they are going to watch the more they are determined to go and watch. Fans have an expectation of what they want to see,” he stated.



He added, “People will prefer to pay 1 cedi to watch La Liga or EPL at a video theatre but before those things were not available. Some time ago all we had was sports highlights which were delayed by 3 days, now we have access to all the top football. So we need something that will make fans leave home to go to the stadium and buy tickets to watch matches.”



