Fans to pay $110,000 to watch Messi's Inter Miami debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With Lionel Messi set to make his MLS debut for Inter Miami on Friday, July 21 against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, tickets for the much-anticipated game have been released.



According to a report by CNN, some of the ticket prices go for as high as $110,000, and an average price goes for $487.



The seven-time World Player of the Year joined Inter Miami on a two-year deal after parting ways with French giants Paris Saint-German and is reportedly set to earn around a whopping $50 to $60 million per year at the club.



According to reports, this is almost twice the price of the tickets for last year’s League Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Barcelona.



However, thousands of Inter Miami CF fans thronged to the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, July 16 to witness the grand unveiling of Argentine star Lionel Andres Messi who will wear jersey No.10 for the Herons.



At the unveiling, an elated Messi pledged to contribute to the club’s project.



"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi noted at his unveiling.



"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home”, he said.



Messi, 36, will reunite with Sergio Busquets who he played together with at Barcelona.



LSN/KPE