Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Fans to be allowed stadium entry for Kotoko-Nouadibhou CAF Champions League clash?

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg

Kotoko have reportedly requested to have at least 20,000 fans at the Stadium for their CAF Champions League match against Mauritanian side Nouadibhou.



All CAF matches are currently being honoured behind closed doors as part of CAF’s directives due to COVID-19.



Kotoko are said to have written to CAF to consider some fans at the Stadium on Saturday for the reverse fixture, promising to comply with all the needed protocols.



The Porcupine Warriors secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg handing themselves a big advantage in the second leg.



Meanwhile, Kotoko are said to be considering to switch their home venue to the Tamale Sports Stadium for their subsequent matches.



Kotoko will only need to avoid defeat to progress to the next round in the CAF Champions League.



Should the Ghanaian giants advance to the next stage, they will face Sudan giants Al Hilal.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.