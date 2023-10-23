Fans slam West Ham coach for not starting Kudus in 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans have slammed West Ham United coach David Moyes for not starting the Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus in their 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.



Mohammed Kudus started the match from the bench as Aston Villa ran riot over the Londoners on Sunday, October 22, 2023.



Douglas Luiz opened the scoring and converted a penalty just after halftime.



A deflected shot by Jarrod Bowen caused a nervy spell for the hosts, but England striker Ollie Watkins later fired in his eighth goal of the season for Villa.



Substitute Leon Bailey scored late in the match to secure an 11th consecutive league victory at home for Villa.



After the match, fans took to social media to express their frustration with Moyes' decision to leave Kudus on the bench.



They questioned why Kudus who impressed and fetched the equalizer in the game against Newcastle was left out of the starting lineup again.



Below are some of the reactions





Paqueta b good player tho but coach for start kudus den change the system — The G-Spot of life (@TheGrowthSpot) October 22, 2023

How can you bench a player like Kudus

Is the coach on drugs Shm — gen.boat (@boatenganthon12) October 22, 2023

So the west ham coach hasn't seen how good Kudus is to start him small..

Sighh — Jhöhånneß ♠︎ (@_jhohannes) October 22, 2023

Paqueta wants to leave West ham and now he is play rubbish. David Moyes is not a real coach because the is no why you will play Soucek in the number 10 role ???? and leave Kudus on the bench. — The Underdog (@ShortboySen) October 22, 2023

I told you guys don’t expect magic when kudus came off the bench



The coach is clueless for benching him — Hakim predicts ⚽️???????? (@hakimalhassan19) October 22, 2023

Stubborn coach! Play KUDUS from the start! Takes time coming off bench to warm up. — BlakNinjaMan (@KevinY3K) October 22, 2023

Seen the same at Ajax. Kudus needs to get the confidence from the coach to play full matches. — Joey Keasberry (@birdseye88) October 22, 2023

Patueta is just useless now????????‍♂️ he’s even no where near kudus and l don’t even understand why the coach benches kudus for this guy — Jeffrey Musiala (@kofimusiala) October 22, 2023

I keep wondering why the coach keep benching kudus ????



Bongo #incoming pic.twitter.com/biUnugPZui — #Deepthinkers #ideatvgh ⚪️ ???????????????????????? (@ideatvgh1) October 22, 2023

Moyes no be coach my guy.. — Muhammed Kudus (@WoodsFlo39743) October 22, 2023

One of the worse decisions any coach can make is to bench a play maker by putting a slow and lazy striker who contributes nothing in over 45 minutes. What is stopping this coach from starting mo kudus? — MPTV GHANA (@mptvghana) October 23, 2023

So david moyes won’t bring star boy kudus in. Somebody should tell that Scottish fraud of a coach, its because of kudus I’m watching this mf match ah! — ????????????????????????????????????????, ESQ ⚖️ (@Regular_NiceGuy) October 22, 2023

A serious coach wouldn't bench Kudus for Bowen I'm just saying — Cesc Mathebula (@Cesc_Decent) October 22, 2023

ghanaians say make their coach bench am for kudus???? — - (@CFCRyker) October 22, 2023

Ah the Westham coach nu he geh issue plus Kudus or wat? — PRINCE-LEO???????? (@PrinceInkoom19) October 22, 2023

JNA/KPE