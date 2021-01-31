You are here: HomeSports2021 01 31Article 1168102

Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Fans react to Olympics' derby win over Hearts of Oak

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Awako scored a sublime free kick Awako scored a sublime free kick

Fans in Ghana decided to offer numerous opinions after Great Olympics defeated city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra stadium on Saturday.

Olympics managed to record a 2-0 victory over the Phobians thanks to a free kick from Gladson Awako and a volley from Maxwell Quaye inside 20 minutes.

The win means that Olympics move up to third on the log and Hearts drop to fourth.

Here is how fans reacted to the result















Join our Newsletter