Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fans react after Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu shocking retirement announcement

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu announced his retirement from international football which came as a shock to the fans.

The 30-year-old after a three-year absence from the Black Stars decided to call it a quit on January 31, 2020, and focus on his club career.

The Ghana U-20 World Cup winner last played for the team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon under Coach Avram Grant.

“I have played for nine solid years and I think it is time to call it off and concentrate on club football and leave the new generation to try and win something for the nation.”

He made 70 appearances for the Black Stars, scored nine goals, and registered four assists in his over 10-year stay with the team.

Agyemang-Badu received his maiden call-up to the Black Stars on May 22, 2008.

He made his debut against Lesotho on 8 June 2008 that same year and got his first goal for the senior side against Congo in June 2011.

