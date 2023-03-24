Fans mob Black Stars bus after win over Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Hundreds of fans mobbed the Black Stars team bus as it left the Baba Yara Sports Stadium following the victory over the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



The team had a similar reception while entering the stadium for the game but their departure had more numbers as the supporters celebrated the last-minute victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana left it late to beat the Angolans after Antoine Semenyo's chanced upon a loose ball in the box following a scramble to score last-gasp winner for Ghana.



The goal which came late in the game caused an earthquake of celebrations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the supporters who have been starved of goals went haywire.



The fans after the game took to the streets of Kumasi to celebrate the victory while showing the priceless love they have for the Black Stars team.



The goal was Antoine Semenyo's second in the Black Stars jersey since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 under former coach Otto Addo.



Ghana after beating Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



