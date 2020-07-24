Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Fans can deduce a good player and a bad player- CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor revealed that he trusts the judgement of the fans as they are keen followers of games and can tell who a good player is and who a bad player is.



Akonnor was appointed head coach of the senior team in January 2020 after the contract of James Kwesi Appiah expired.



He had extensive experience with Kotoko, Ashanti Gold and Hearts of Oak before taking on the top job in the national team.



When asked about fans and their complaints, he stated that he respects them.



“You know there is this saying in Ghana that ‘If you know how to coach we also know how to watch’. It is true they know who a bad player is. They can see so if you talk to them don’t think they don’t know nothing,” he told Sportsnetgh TV.



CK Akonnor is yet to lead the side in an official match.

