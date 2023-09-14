Family of ailing national team goalkeeper suspects spiritual plot in sickness

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Thomas Enu, the brother of ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu, has disclosed that the family believes Essu's illness is spiritual.



In an interview with Angel FM, Enu said the sickness began while Essu was with Ghana U-23 and has kept him on the sick bed for about five months.



He said his brother failed to travel with the team to Morocco after feeling unfit at the airport.



"It started about five months ago. He felt sick at the airport while about to travel with the U-23 team to Morocco so he came home because of the condition. We sent him to the hospital and the number of drips he has had, you will be surprised. He has done lab tests and so many things. They checked him multiple times but couldn't find anything."



Essu's images went viral as many local football enthusiasts expressed their resentment at his club, Legon Cities for not prioritizing the welfare of their players.



"When it started, he texted them but they didn't mind him. He also called them, they didn't mind him. So if not for their goalkeeper(Silverster Sackey) who died, probably they wouldn't have known that he was sick," Enu said.



He also revealed that Essu is owed three months' salary and nine-match unpaid bonuses.



"They owe him three months and 9 match bonuses."



When asked whether the club has reached out to them since the images went viral, he said: "The CEO called this morning and told us to send him to 37(military hospital) in Accra. But for five months we've been going to the hospital and not gotten any better outcome so we believe that his sickness is beyond hospital.



"When they called us, we told them that we tried several hospitals but he could feel any better, so we are considering using other means. They asked how much we will need to fund it and we told them that we can't quote an amount. Therefore, they should send what they are willing to offer or pay his three months salary so we will use it."



He confirmed that the club agreed to the family's suggestion and sent an undisclosed amount to help fund the player's health care.



"They sent us some money, which will help."



Essu's health condition became topical after his pictures as well as his letter to the Ghana Football Association seeking the release of bonuses due him to fund his health care went viral.



In the letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the 21-year-old goalkeeper called on Coach Ibrahim Tanko, the entire Management of the Black Meteors, and the Ghana Football Association to come to his aid.



He stated that he needs to go for another check-up but unfortunately, he can’t raise the funds since he has used all his savings to seek treatment but to no avail.



His saddening situation emerged online a day after Legon Cities in a statement on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, confirmed the passing of first-choice goalie Sylvester Sackey after a short illness.



