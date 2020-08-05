Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Family of Opoku Afriyie to hold one-week observation on August 8

The late Opoku Afriyie won two Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana in 1978 and 1982

The family of the late Ghanaian striker, Opoku Afriyie will be holding a one-week observation on Saturday, August 8, 2020.



The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner died in Kumasi at age 75 in March.



With news of his death saddening the entire football fraternity, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the football community expressed their condolence to the bereieved family.



His family has now scheduled August 8 to hold a one-week observation at Kotei Twumduase.



Opoku Afriyie, a former Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Black Stars forward was a member of Ghana’s 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winning squads.



Opoku Afriyie was the top scorer in the Ghana league in 1979 and 1981.



After hanging up his boots, Opoku took up roles as Team Manager and Welfare Officer of the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko respectively.

