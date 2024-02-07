Fake news - GFA Veep rubbishes $1.5million Nigeria AFCON budget

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo has described the claim of Nigeria budgeting $1.5 million for the 2023 African Cup Nations as false.



Speaking at GFA’s meet the press held in Kumasi, Mark Addo claimed that there was no way anyone could convince him that the Nigeria Football Federation budgeted just $1.5 million.



He claimed that the GFA has been in constant touch with the NFF and can confidently state that Nigeria’s budget is more than the speculated amount.



“It's so sad that sometimes people get on the media space and start throwing numbers around. Nobody can tell me that Nigeria spent $1.5 million at the AFCON,” Mark Addo stated.



“It is fake news and we know. We communicate with them all the time. All the numbers they are throwing about, they make it seem it is justifiable.”



He added, “Sadly we sometimes kill ourselves by releasing derogatory information which not necessarily is the right information.



Speculations of Nigeria budgeting $1.5 million for the 2023 AFCON started after reports that Ghana budgeted $8.5 million for a tournament which had the ultimate cash prize pegged at $7 million.



The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that government budgeted $8.5 million budget for Black Stars at AFCON 2023.



The Black Stars were knocked out of the tournament at the Group Stages of the tournament at the group stages after managing just two points.

JNA