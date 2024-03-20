Fake cert, anti-protest views: Saddick Adams, Songo launch blistering attack on John Paintsil

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two prominent members of the Save Ghana Football group have launched an attack on the recently appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil.



Saddick Adams and Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo; are unhappy generally with the appointment of a new Black Stars technical team by the Ghana Football Association in separate media presentations on March 19.



They both believe that Paintsil is a tainted character because of a fake coaching certificate saga dating years back and also because of his dismissive views about the Save Ghana Football protest.



Speaking on Angel TV's sports programme, Saddick addressed his gripe with the Paintsil appointment stating:



"In 2019, he presented a fake certificate to allow him to coach and it was discovered. Oti Akenteng and Prof Mintah knew about it, and so he is a person of questionable moral character, who also questioned the importance of the protest against GFA.



"We also don't know why he is using a fake certificate to get a coaching job. He has served well as an ex-international, but that fake certificate must be investigated.



"We have that fake certificate, so we will pursue the next step, we will seek him to be cleared and not infect the national team," Obama stated.



In the case of Songo, he rained insults on Paintsil over the two issues accusing him of seeking to reap where he did not sow.







SARA