Failure to win a trophy with Hearts of Oak still hurts me – Vincent Atinga

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga says his inability to win any trophy for the Phobians haunts him.



Atinga was part of the Hearts of Oak squad that lost the 2017 MTN FA Cup title to rivals Asante Kotoko, courtesy Saddick Adams hat-trick.



According to him, it is unfortunate they could not win any trophy for the Accra based club despite having one of the best squad at the time in the country.



“It pains me for not winning a trophy for hearts of oak. We were having a strong team but it's unfortunate that we couldn't win trophy for the club. It hurts me for not winning trophy for my beloved club Accra hearts of oak” He told Hot FM in Accra.



“I pray that they win this current league but it will depend on hard work and togetherness” he said.



Vincent Atinga is currently without a club after ending his stint with Al Shabab in the Kuwaiti league.

