Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Failure to win Africa trophy with Asante Kotoko still hurts me - Godfred Yeboah

Godfred Yeboah played for Asante Kotoko

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah known in football circles as ‘TV’ says his inability to win CAF inter-club competition title for the Porcupine Warriors haunts him.



Yeboah was part of the Kotoko team that lost both the CAF winners cup and the confederations cup in 2002 and 2004 to Wydad Athletic Club and Hearts of Oak respectively.



According to the former left-back, he is still worried about not being able to win any African trophy for the Kumasi-based club as he strongly believes they had what it takes to win Africa then.



In an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, Yeboah said, “I still feel disappointed not to win Africa. Our plan as a team was to leave a mark like what some players did for the team. Some were able to win the Champions League title, so their names still remain in the club history and that was our aim to emulate those players but unfortunately, it couldn’t happen”



He continued that, “It is the will of God because we did all that we could but we were unable to win Africa. Everyone knows we fought very hard but it couldn’t materialize. It could have been a great joy for me to win either the Champions League or the confederations cup but it didn’t happen”



“We won the league on many occasions but it could have been memorable if we had won winning one of the prestigious trophies in Africa. So we will pray behind the current players to achieve something great for the club” he said.



Godfred Yeboah played for the Kumasi based club between 2001 and 2008.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.