Fabio Gama scores again, mimics pregnant wife in goal celebration

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama has scored his second goal in consecutive games as they take on Bechem United.



Gama scored his side’s second goal in the first half of their Ghana Premier League outstanding fixture against the Hunters on Wednesday.



The goal came in the 36th minute as he controlled a pass from Augustine Okrah. Gama had a loose first touch, but the Brazilian made amends by unleashing a sweet left-footed volley after Bechem’s defense failed to avert the situation.



The goal is Gama’s second consecutive goal after breaking his goal duck last weekend.



The Brazilian who assisted Kotoko’s first goal celebrated the goal by mimicking his pregnant wife Aniele Ribeiro.



He has now been involved in four goals, scoring twice and assisting two as well.



