Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Fabio Gama's signing is a waste of money - Ashitey Ollenu tells Kotoko

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Former Asante Kotoko winger, Ashitey Trebi-Ollenu has taken a swipe at the Porcupines Warriors for signing Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos.



Fabio Gama who has now become a fans' favourite following his arrival in Ghana joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent after signing a two-year contract with the Ghanaian giants.



Fans are hoping that the Brazilian will help change the fortunes of the club this season but Ashitey Ollenu believes that Kotoko has wasted their money because the signing of Fabio Gama will not change anything at the club.



In an interview with Western Region based Energy FM, Ashitey Ollenu stated that the problem of Asante Kotoko is ts recruitment policy.



"Signing Fabio Gama is a waste of money and it won't solve the problem in the team. Kotoko's recruitment is poor. They don't give the players time to settle and grow in the team. Sacking players every season is their major problem," he said.



The 28-year-old Gama has been registered with the number 10 jersey as part of Asante Kotoko's contingent to compete in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and the CAF Inter-Club competitions.

