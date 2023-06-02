Fabio Gama rules out a return to Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama has ruled out returning to Ghana Premier League.



The Brazilian parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors after winning the Premier League title under Prosper Narteh Ogum.



The 30-year-old joined Al-Muharraq in Bahrain in a lucrative deal after two seasons in the Ghana topflight.



"I don't think about returning to Ghana. I am now in Bahrain, and my focus is on continuing my career and achieving my goals," he said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.



Gama further emphasized that if he were to play in Ghana again, it would only be for Asante Kotoko.



"For now, I have no plans to return to Ghana, but if I do, it will only be for Asante Kotoko."



During his two seasons in Ghana, Fabio Gama left a lasting impression with his performances on the field. However, since moving to Bahrain, he has faced challenges in establishing himself in the new environment.



With his current focus on his career in Bahrain, Gama is determined to make further progress and achieve his goals.