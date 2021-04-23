Fabio Gama reveals toughest team he’s faced in Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama has named WAFA as the toughest team he has played against in the Ghana Premier League.



The Brazilian joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the season and has grown his clout to become one of their standout performers this season.



The 28-year-old has played 14 games for Kotoko, scoring twice and assisting three times.



Gama, in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, was asked about the toughest game he’s played in yet since he joined the Reds.



In his response, the left-footed ball dazzler said, “I think when we played against WAFA. I saw they play good football. They’re an academy football team right…They play good football. So far, that match was the more hard (game) for me”.



Gama missed Asante Kotoko’s last game against Great Olympics due to suspension.



He will be available when they face Medeama SC at home on Saturday.