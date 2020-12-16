Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Fabio Gama named in Kotoko squad for Al Hilal, Olympics clashes

Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Fabio Gama

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has named Brazillian Fabio Gama in his team for their clashes against Al Hilal and Great Olympics in the CAF Champions League and the Ghana Premier League respectively.



The Brazilian, since joining the Porcupine Warriors during the last transfer window, has never been part of the club’s matchday squad due to fitness.



His inclusion in the club’s squad for the two games means he might get his debut in the coming weeks and it will come as a boost for the Porcupine Warriors who have struggled to create more chances this season.



Asante Kotoko, who picked their first win of the season against Legon Cities in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League, will play Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, December 17 before hosting Al Hilal later on.





