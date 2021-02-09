Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Fabio Gama is worth $1m - Coach Opeele

Former Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele Boateng

Isaac Boateng, also known as Coach Opeele has emphatically reiterated that Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama is worth more than $1m.



The 28-year-old Brazilian who joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent has been impressive in all the games he has played for the club.



Reacting to the playing style of the Brazilian international, Coach Opeele, who is a former Black Starlets gaffer noted that the technique and the ball control of the forward is unquestionable.



He further stressed that Asante Kotoko players are yet to understand the style of play despite the good results the club have been reaping in the past weeks.



"Fabio Gama has impressed me very well," he said on Asempa FM.



"He is matured in everything he does. His ball control and his technique on the ball is amazing.



"I have watched him critically and I think he is worth more than $1m. The Kotoko players are yet to understand his style of play because he wants to always dictate the pace of the game but the players are yet to understand that and when they understand, Kotoko will be the team to beat.



"Let us all give him the needed support and I am sure he will improve the local league," he added.



Gama has so far has one assist to his credit. He will be hoping to continue his impressive start when Kotoko host ES Setif at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Caf Confederations Cup qualifying games.