Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: GNA

Fabio Gama is tactically good - Johnson Smith

Johnson Smith Interim Head Coach of Asante Kotoko

Johnson Smith Interim Head Coach of Asante Kotoko has described Brazilian import of the club, Fabio Gama, as "tactically good" following his remarkable display against Liberty Professionals in a match-day eight of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



The sensational attacking midfielder delivered two sumptuous assists to Kwame Opoku as Kotoko defeated Liberty Professionals 2-0 to secure all three points.



Speaking in a post-match presser, the experienced coach was content with the display from the Brazilian and was mesmerised by his qualities .



"He is type of player, you could see started playing football at a very early age.



"He is tactically good and that's why I decided to give him the free role because his final pass is always good," he said.



Gama on the other hand was elated with the performance on the match-day but feels he has to do more.



"I feel good about my performance but I believe I need to improve on my performance and continue to work hard to help my teammates," he said.



Kotoko are scheduled to face West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in match-day nine of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.