Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Fabio Gama is a intelligently better player than Ibrahim Salifu - Kwame Yeboah

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu and Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama play videoAccra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu and Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama

Veteran sports broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah believes Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama is a better player than Ibrahim Salifu of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Gama and Salifu have dominated the local headlines due to the impressive outings for the respective clubs in the past few weeks.

But according to the President of Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG], Salifu is physically good but Gama is more intelligent and better on the ball than the former Techiman XI Wonders talisman.

“Ibrahim Salifu is more combative and In terms of physicality he beats Fabio Gama but in terms of raw football intelligence, reading the game and passing, Gama is ahead”, Kwabena Yeboahtold Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has scored three goals and provided four assists in 18 matches for the Porcupine Warriors since his arrival at Asante Kotoko and has won the Man-Of-The-Match once.

However, Salifu has been a key player for the Phobians in their last four matches played.

The midfielder has also provided two assists in 20 matches this season in the Ghana Premier League and has won the Man-Of-The-Match accolade on seven occasions.

You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:

