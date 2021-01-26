Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Fabio Gama can attract other Brazilians to Ghana- Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has said that the presence of Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos in the Ghana Premier League can attract other Brazilians to the league.



The Brazilian after joining the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal in October 2020 has been one of the most outstanding players in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Having come up against Fabio Gama in Aduana Stars' 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on matchday 10 of the ongoing season, Yahaya Mohamed revealed that he admires the courage of the Brazilian to come to the Ghana Premier League.



Yahaya called for the negativity to stop in an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi TV.



“I respect him for all the things I’ve been hearing about him. I respect him a lot."



“It’s not easy leaving Brazil and choosing to come to play in Africa. Under normal circumstances, we want to go there and he wants to come here. He knows why he’s here."



“For me, we should stop the negative talks about him and encourage him. So we can attract more of his likes to help our league look more attractive and professional,” Yahaya Mohammed concluded.