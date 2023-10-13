FULL LIST: 2023 AFCON draw

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: cafonline.com

Hosts Cote d'Ivoire will play regional rivals Nigeria at the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 as the Official Draw set up some tantalising matches following Thursday's event in Abidjan.



Defending champions Senegal were pitted against Cameroon while record winners Egypt renew hostilities with Ghana after the draw was made.



In a captivating ceremony with current and former football superstars, Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi, supporting as Draw Assistants for the Final Draw



There will be a West African affair in Group A as hosts Cote d'Ivoire were paired with regional rivals Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.



Senegal, who triumphed earlier this year, were drawn in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and AFCON debutants Gambia in what looks a competitive pool.



Ironically, Senegal meet Cameroon in a friendly in France on Monday as part of their build-up to defend the trophy on Ivorian soil.



Egypt, hunting a record-extending eighth continental crown, will face Ghana in Group B in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late on. Cape Verde and Mozambique complete the group.



Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola add further star quality to Group D in another exciting pool.



Elsewhere, World Cup semi-finalists Morocco should navigate a comfortable Group F containing DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.



Matches will take place at six venues across the country, including newly constructed stadiums in Abidjan, Korhogo and San Pedro.



The 16-team group stage was plotted in Abidjan, with Cote d'Ivoire hosting the continent's showpiece event from 13 January to 11 February 2023.



Groups:



Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau



Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde Islands, Mozambique



Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia



Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola



Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia



Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania