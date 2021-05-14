FK Željezničar chairman Samir Ceric speaks on partnership with Ghana's Medeama

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FK Željezničar and SC Medeama have now become official partners, with the signing of a co-operation agreement between the two clubs.



A long-term relationship between the two clubs becomes official this week. After months of dialogue between the clubs’ Chairmen; Mr. Samir Ceric of FK Željezničar and Mr. Moses Armah of SC Medeama, Football Club Željezničar, and SC Medeama have now entered into a wide-ranging official partnership that binds the two clubs closer together heading into the future.



The Bosnian soccer giants, the most successful football club of Bosnia of all time, have joined forces with SC Medeama in order to establish a bridge between Ghana and Bosnia as well as Africa and the Balkans.



The Ghanaian side is this year’s main contender to win the title and shows big aspirations to raise the club’s profile and bring out some of its best first team and academy players onto the international stage through this club partnership.



