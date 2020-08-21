Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: GNA

FIFA to hold 70th Congress Online

File photo

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has announced that this year's Annual Congress will take place Online from Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday, 18 September 2020.



The 70th FIFA Congress was initially scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 5, but FIFA decided to reschedule the event for September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel restrictions in many countries, have resulted in the cancellation or postponement of many such events in various parts of the world”, FIFA said after it rescheduled the Congress.



The following are among the items on the agenda: - the approval of the FIFA Annual Report 2019; - the revised budget for 2019-2022; and - the detailed budget for 2021.



The Congress will be streamed live on FIFA.com and will be followed by a press conference.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.