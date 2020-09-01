Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

FIFA's Fatma Samoura, Kurt Okraku, Isha Johansen, others for Africa Women's Sports Summit on Wednesday

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, has been announced as Special Guest Speaker for the 2020 edition of the Africa Women's Sports Summit.



The event, which goes virtual this year, comes off on Wednesday, September 2.



Other Speakers announced for the 2020 edition include President of the Sierra Leone Football Association and CAF Executive Committee Member, Isha Johansen, President of the Nigeria Women's Football League, Aisha Falode, and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.



This year's event has Sports Leadership as its focus area and is being held under the theme "Shifting Mindsets".



Started last year, the Africa Women's Sports Summit brings together hundreds of leading women in sports to deliberate on critical strands that matter in the sports scene, particularly where African women are concerned.



The summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports ecosystem.



This year’s event will bring together women in various sports leadership roles connected by their combined experiences.



“Effective and efficient leadership plays a critical role in the corporate sports governance. The call for resolute systems has become even more important in the face of existing global trends. We are confident that our line-up of speakers will offer some useful experiences and practical guidance,” said Juliet Bawuah, Founder, Africa Women’s Sports Summit.



Participants will join live keynote sessions, interviews and panel sessions via an online livestream feed.



These sessions the organizers believe will position participants for future leadership roles in sports.



