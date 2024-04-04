FIFA rankings don’t reflect actual form of teams – Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Ahinful has raised concerns about the credibility of the current FIFA rankings, asserting that they do not accurately reflect the actual form of national teams.



Ahinful's critique stems from Ghana's consistent decline in the rankings across the last four updates, a trend he attributes to the team's showings in major competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations and recent friendly matches under coach Otto Addo.



Ghana is currently ranked at 14th in Africa and 68th globally.



Arhinful urged the technical staff to concentrate on building a strong and competitive squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.



"Obviously, the ranking will tell you Ghana is dropping because of the recent happiness,” he told Citi Sports.



"That is to say, the nation’s cup performance, as well as the recent friendly matches that we played.



"But to me, the ranking really, really may be an issue for us.



"I think we need to concentrate on how we build the team going forward, which is most important."