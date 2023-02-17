FIFA raises $1m to support victims of Turkey-Syra earthquake

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The FIFA Foundation has raised $1 million in emergency humanitarian aid to support victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.



The high-level magnitude earthquake struck south and central Turkey as well as northern and western Syria on February 6, 2023.



The devastating disaster has taken the lives of over 41,00 people.



FIFA via a statement released on their website stated that the fund is to 'provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection.'



"Following consultation with the Turkish Football Association (TFF) and the Syrian Football Association (SFA), together with international and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the aid will be used to purchase and distribute essential humanitarian items, as well as to provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection," part of the statement reads.



Among the victims is Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, who has gone missing since the disaster.







EE/KPE