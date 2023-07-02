FIFA puts Ghana in Pot 2 as race to 2026 World Cup begins

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

FIFA has released the pots for the African draws ahead of the qualification series for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.



The Black Stars of Ghana who failed to glitter have been housed in Pot 2 alongside Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.



The group draw will be conducted on July 12, 2023.



All the countries will be drawn into 9 groups of 6 teams, with all the group winners qualifying for the tournament.



The four best teams that finish in second place will compete in a mini-tournament and the winner will qualify for an intercontinental play-off.



Ghana suffered an early elimination at the Mundial in Qatar after finishing bottom of Group H with three points having recorded just a win after three games.



Below are the Pots



Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt



Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea



Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia



Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya



Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia



Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia