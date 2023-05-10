FIFA orders Zamalek to pay former player Benjamin Acheampong €270,000 within 45 days

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has ordered the Egyptian Premier League club, El Zamalek to pay ex-player, Benjamin Acheampong €180,000 as outstanding salaries.



The ruling by FIFA’s Football Tribunal also enjoined the club to pay 5% interest on the accumulated salaries to Benjamin Acheampong following its (Zamalek) failure to adhere to the initial ruling in December 2020.



The Tribunal further awarded €90,000 to the player but rejected some further claims he made.



In December 2020, CAS ruled that the five-time African champions must pay the 32-year-old $1.1m after the court established that the player was coerced into abrogating his contract with the club.



The judgment detailed that the club was going to suffer a transfer ban if they failed to meet the terms of the ruling.



Acheampong joined the Royal Club in September 2017 from El Dakhleya SC, only to terminate his contract after 11 months.



CAS found the Ghanaian had 'no other option but to terminate' his Zamalek contract, citing - among other reasons - the lack of proper payment, exclusion from training, and from the squad.



“A fine in the amount of USD 10,000 shall be imposed upon the respondent (cf. art.12bis of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players).” “Full payment (including all applicable interest) shall be made to the bank account indicated in the enclosed Bank Account Registration Form.”



“Pursuant to art. 24 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, if full payment (including all applicable interest) is to be made within 45 days (Friday, June 23, 2023) of notification on this decision, following consequences shall apply”.



“The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods”.



“The present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in the event that full payment (including all applicable interest) is still not made by the end of the three entire and consecutive registration periods”.



“The consequences shall only be enforced at the request of the Claimant in accordance with Art. 24 par. 7 and 8 and art. 25 of the Regulations and Status and Transfer of Players.” “The decision is rendered without costs.”



LNS/KPE