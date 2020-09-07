Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FIFA orders Club Africain to pay Aduana Stars over US$ 120,000 for Derrick Sasraku's transfer

Former Aduana Stars striker, Derrick Sasraku

CLOSEmarking Consult (CMC) has come to the rescue of Aduana Stars after succeeding in getting FIFA to order Tunisian outfit Club Africain to pay the Dormaa-based side more than US$ 120,000 (plus interest) following the transfer of striker Derrick Sasraku.



Sasraku was sold to the North African giants in 2018 for US$ 120,000.



Club Africain agreed to pay the amount in two instalments - US$ 60,000 upon receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on August 26 and same amount on November 11, 2018.



But they did not honour their promise as several attempts by the Ghana Football Association and Aduana Stars proved futile.



Aduana Stars then turned to experts CMC, headed by the revered Ashford Tettey-Oku, who filed all processes before FIFA on Overdue Payable.



On August 25, 2020, FIFA gave Club Africain 45 days to 'cough out' the initial US$ 60,000 plus a five percent interest per annum from August 26, 2018 to September 3, 2020.



The Tunisian club is also to pay US$ 60,000 plus five percent interest per annum from November 16, 2018 to September 3, 2020, covering the second tranche.



Additionally, Club Africain must dish out CHF 3,000 to FIFA as final cost of proceedings.



Club Africain will suffer a transfer ban (both local and international) for a maximum duration of three consecutive registration periods if they fail to comply.



In April 2020, Sasraku succeeded in getting FIFA to order Club Africain to pay him over US$ 79,000 (outstanding entitlement), US$ 47,000 (breach of contract) plus cumulative 18 percent interest per annum from August 2019.

