FIFA lists Kwadwo Asamoah’s assist vs Portugal as part of top 10 in World Cup history

FIFA, the world governing body for football, has listed former Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah’s impressive assist to Asamoah Gyan during the 2014 World Cup's 2-1 final Group G stage game defeat to Portugal as part of the top 10 in the competition’s history.



The video of the assist, which was posted on FIFA World Cup’s official Twitter handle as part of a thread of the top 10, has been viewed and shared widely by fans of the game.



It made the list alongside some greats like Diego Maradona, Carlos Puyol, Rivaldo, Hernan Crespo and others.



The match between Ghana and Portugal in the 2014 World Cup was a crucial game for both teams.



Portugal took the lead in the 31st minute through a John Boye own goal, but Ghana responded quickly with Gyan's goal in the 57th minute.



Asamoah's assist was a moment of brilliance that showcased his exceptional technical ability and vision. The pass was perfectly placed, allowing Gyan to head in with ease.



Despite Ghana's valiant efforts, they were unable to find a winner, and the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Portugal courtesy of an 80th-minute Ronaldo goal.



The defeat meant that Ghana were eliminated from the tournament, while Portugal finished third in the group and were also eliminated.



