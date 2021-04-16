FIFA instructs Hearts to pay Lawali $11,000

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has instructed Hearts of Oak to pay Nigerien international Mamali Lawali $11,000 for breach of contract.



This follows the decision of the management of the player to drag Hearts to FIFA over delayed payment of signing-on fee, which was due in March 2021.



Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, the actual amount was $10,000, with the $1,000 representing an interest on the figure.



Mr. Kwame Opare Addo Public Relations Manager of Hearts confirmed that the club had received the directive from FIFA.



He said the club was making arrangements to pay the player by the close of work on Friday, April 16.



The Nigerien had been nursing a knee injury he sustained during the first round of the league.