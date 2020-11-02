Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

FIFA hails Asamoah Gyan's move to Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities

Asamoah Gyan's decision to return to the Ghana Premier League and sign for Legon Cities FC continues to dominate headlines.



The official FIFA Twitter handle has given the former Sunderland and Udinese star the thumbs up and wished the global star all the best.



"The highest scoring African in #WorldCup history has returned to Ghana. Good luck at @LegonCitiesFC, Asamoah," the post read.



Gyan was available on a free transfer after leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United.



He had previously been linked with his boyhood club Asante Kotoko where he had insisted on ending his career.



But the Porcupine Warriors could not meet his financial demands.



It is reported that the Ghana striker will pocket US$1million over the next four years with his annual returns standing at U$250,000.





???? The highest scoring African in #WorldCup history has returned to Ghana ??



