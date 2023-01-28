FIFA fines UFF, bans four Uruguayan players for harassing referee after Ghana game

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) has fined Uruguayan Football Federation and four Uruguayan players for their misconduct after their final group game against Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



FIFA has fined the UFF 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,248) and handed a partial stadium closure for their next home match on the account of discriminatory behaviour of its supporters and the misconduct of the players on December 4, 2022.



Defender Jose Maria Gimenez and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera were handed four matches ban each for harassing referee, Daniel Serbet after Uruguay suffered a group-stage exit.



Diego Godin who was also caught in the act was handed a one-match ban. Also, Edison Cavanni who punched the pitch side VAR monitor was handed a one-game ban.



Both Cavani and Godin were fined 15,000 Swiss francs each while Geminex and Muslera were fined 20,000 Swiss francs each.



The South American side exited the tournament in the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. They needed a third goal to progress on goal difference but could not find it in the final minutes.



The players, who were unhappy with some of the calls by the referee during the game confronted the officials in a horrendous manner right after the final whistle.



The 2-0 defeat also meant Ghana exited the competition as group winners Portugal and South Korea sailed through to the knockout stages.



