FIFA denies reports of introduction of 'blue cards' in football

World football's governing body, Federation of International Football Association [FIFA] has denied reports on the introduction of blue cards in football.



According to reports, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced the blue card as a sin-bin trial. Players shown a blue card would have to leave the field for 10 minutes, as part of an effort to crack down on dissent and blatant tactical fouls.



In an official statement released by the organization, FIFA categorically stated that any claims suggesting the imminent implementation of a blue card at elite levels are both "incorrect" and "premature."



The statement further clarified that while discussions surrounding the potential introduction of a blue card may be ongoing, tests would be limited to lower-level competitions.



"FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.



"Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March."





