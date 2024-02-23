FIFA celebrates Alberta Sackey’s iconic goal scored at Women’s World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

The Federation of International Football Association [FIFA] have celebrated the iconic goal scored by ex-Ghanaian footballer, Alberta Sackey at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.



Alberta Sackey is famously remembered for her time with Ghana’s senior women’s football team, the Black Queens.



She played at two World Cups with Ghana [1999 and 2003] but it was the 2003 tournament in the USA that left a lasting memory on Ghanaians.



Her moment of bliss at the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup came in the game between Ghana and Australia on September 3, 2003.



The Black Queens had started the tournament on a bad note, losing their first match 1-0 to China and suffering a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Russia.



In the game against Australia, Alberta Sackey, who was the captain of the Black Queens, came alive, scoring the first goal for Ghana with a thunderous strike.



Sackey, as known in football parlance, pick-pocketed an Australian player, and steered the ball perfectly before unleashing a thunderous strike that was later adjudged as Goal of the Tournament.



Sackey capped off a great game with another sublime finish to seal Ghana’s 2-1 win over Australia. Unfortunately, the win was not enough as the Black Queens were eliminated from the tournament after finishing in third place.



21 years on, Sackey’s goal remains one of the most memorable moments from that tournament and FIFA has duly recognized it.



This wonder-strike from Alberta Sackey in 2003. ????‍????@GhanaWNT | #FIFAWWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 23, 2024

