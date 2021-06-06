FIFA approves Ghana vs Cote d’Ivoire friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

FIFA has approved Ghana’s request to play an International friendly against the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire subject to observing all COVID-19 protocols.



This is in compliance with the regulations governing International matches. It is imperative that Member Associations seek authorization from FIFA for all tier 1 matches.



Ghana will take on Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, at the Cape Coast stadium five days after the encounter against North African powerhouse, Morocco.



Coach Charles Akonnor’s side has been training at Cape Coast stadium ahead of the two matches.



The last meeting between the two countries was at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where the Ivory Coast won 9-8 on penalties after extra time.



Coaches of the two sides will use the game as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2021.



The game will be played under strict COVID-19 Protocols as required by CAF and FIFA.



