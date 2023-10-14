FIFA U20 WWC qualifiers: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi insists team will not underrate Guinea Bissau

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Ghana U20 Women’s national team, Coach Yussif Basigi has stressed that his side will not leave anything for granted in the game against Guinea-Bissau this weekend.



The Black Princesses will take on their counterparts on Saturday, October 14, in the second leg of the first round of the qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



Speaking ahead of the game, Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi said his team won’t underrate the opponent although it holds a big advantage from the first leg.



‘’Training was good. We worked on their mental strength before coming to the pitch so they are psyched up for the game tomorrow. They responded very well at training and are in good shape.



‘’Going into the game, we are not going to underrate them even though we have a three-goal advantage. We have played them away and so they know how we play and they will come into the game with their own strategy. We will go all out and play better than we did,” Coach Yussif Basigi said.



The game between Ghana and Guinea Bissau is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.