Sports News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: 3 News

FIFA U-20 World Cup winners, where are they now?

The Black Satellites was the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup

It’s been 11 years since the Black Satellites made history in Egypt by being the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Many argue that the Ghana Football Association should have put measures in place to groom the squad.

Years have passed and football fanatics have not heard from this squad.



This article reveals the club they play for now.



Daniel Agyei







When the game ended 0-0 after extra time, Daniel Agyei stepped up and saved two penalties from Souza and Alex Teixeira to enable Ghana win the final.



For his heroism and stellar performance, he was promoted to the senior national team, Black Stars where he made his debut on November 2009 in the match against Angola.



After the tournament, he was still in post for Liberty Professionals but left after four years to South African Premier Division side, Free State.



Agyei spent a year in South Africa and came back to Liberty Professionals. Two years down the line he moved to Medeama and Simba where he spent a year at both clubs.



He won the National Championship with Ethiopian club Jimma Aba Jiffar, in 2018. He then moved to Jimma Aba Buna. Currently, he plays for Sebeta City a club in the Ethiopian top division.





Samuel Inkoom







No one can forget Samuel Inkoom’s spectacular performance at the U20 World Cup.



He made a solid statement as he was a wall in the defence of the Black Satellites. In 2009, he moved from Ghana Premier League club, Kotoko to Swiss club Basel and won the Swiss Super League and the Swiss Cup. In 2011, the Ukrainian league became his destination as he joined Dnipro.



Later, he moved on loan to Ligue 1 side Bastia and Greek club, Platanias.



In two years, he had joined 3 clubs, Boavista, Antalyaspor and Vereya.



In 2017, he was banned by FIFA after a pay dispute with his agent.

He signed for Bulgarian side Dunav Ruse in 2019. As at now, he plays Georgian club, Samtredia.





Jonathan Mensah







Prior to the tournament, Mensah was a player of South African side, Free State Stars. He continued to play for the club until he signed for Serie A giants Udinese.



However, he did not make an appearance for Italian club and was loaned to Granada where he made 15 appearances.



He played for Evian and Anzhi Makhachkala between 2011 to 2016. He currently plays for Columbus Crew and is the captain of the club.



Daniel Addo







After the tournament, Daniel Addo remained with King Faisal. In 2010, he was signed by Ashanti Gold. He did not spend much time at the local club and moved to Zorya Luhansk a year later.



During his spell at the Ukrainian club, he went on loan to Kairat. Over the course of 5 years, he signed for Ermis Aradippou, went back to Ashanti Gold, moved to Genclik Gucu and Gokulam Kerala. In 2019, he joined BSS Sporting Club.



Abeiku Quansah







Just like Jonathan Mensah, he remained with his club Nice after the tournament until 2011 when he moved to Arsenal Kyiv. A year later, he joined Egyptian club El Gouna. Congolese club, Motema Pembe, came for him four years later. He is now unattached.



David Addy







The World Cup winner has played for a number of clubs. Porto acquired his signature in 2010 and loaned him to Academica de Coimbra and Panetolikos.



From 2012 to 2018, he’s played for Vitória de Guimarães, Waasland-Beveren, Delhi Dynamos, RoPS and Riga. He signed for Finland club, IIves in 2019 where he currently plays.





Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu







Before the tournament, Berekum Arsenal had loaned him to Kotoko. After the he won the trophy, he was loaned to Spanish club, Recreativo.



In 2010 he signed a permanent deal with Udinese where he made 170 appearances. He was later loaned to Bursaspor and Verona. In 2020, Badu signed a permanent deal with Verona.





Andre Dede Ayew







The captain has had a colorful career after the World Cup. He also stayed with Ligue 1 club, Marseille after the tournament but was sent on loan to Arles-Avignon right after the World Cup victory.



Swansea City came for him in 2015 where he made 34 appearances. One year down the line, he joined West Ham United. He went back to Swansea City in 2018 but was sent on loan Fenerbache for a year. He still plays for the Swans.



He won awards at the Swansea awards ceremony, Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Top goal scorer award and the Away Player of the Season. He is also captains the Black Stars as at now.





Mohammed Rabiu







Mohammed Rabiu was also promoted to the Black Stars and he made 31 appearances. In 2011, he signed a permanent deal with Evian before he moved to Kuban Krasnodar in 2013. Three years later he moved to Russian club, Anzhi Makhachkala.



Ten years after winning the trophy, he joined another Russian club, Krylia Sovetov. After a year, he moved to Paris FC and joined FC Tambov in 2020.







Ransford Osei









Osei has made 2 appearances for the Black Stars. After the U20 World Cup, he was sent on loan from Maccabi Haifa to Dutch club, FC Twente and Granada B.



In 2012, he signed Bloemfontein Celtic made 4 appearances and was signed by Asante Kotoko. From 2015 to 2016, he’s played for Polokwane City, RoPS and Santa Claus. In 2018, Lithuanian club, Palanga acquired his services.





Dominic Adiyiah











The U-20 World Cup Golden boy and top scorer has not had the success story everyone expected him to have.



After AC Milan completed his signing, he did not make an appearance for the Serie A club as he spent 2010 to 2012 on loan at Reggina, Partizan, Kar??yaka and Arsenal Kyiv.



His move to Arsenal Kyiv was made permanent in 2012. From 2014 to 2019, he has played for Atyrau, Nakhon Ratchasima and Sisaket. He is in Thailand playing for Chiangmai United.





Opoku Agyemang







He has retired from professional football after his career was rigged with injuries.



He, however, played for Al-Sadd 20, Al-Ahly Doha, Levski Sofia, Hapoel Kfar Saba and PIFA Colaba.





Latif Salifu









He is well-known by Ghanaians as he has played for a number of local clubs. He was signed to Liberty Professionals until he moved to Berekum Chelsea in 2012.



In 2015, he played in the Ivorian league for AS Tasnda. He came back to Ghana to play for Medeama and now plays for Berekum Chelsea.





Daniel Opare









Daniel Opare has made 20 appearances for the Black Stars. Prior to the World Cup, he played for Real Madrid Castilla he continued to play there till he moved to Standard Liège a year later.



He has also played for Be?ikta?, Lens and currently, Belgian club Antwerp.





Gladson Awako









A year after laying his hands on the World Cup, Spanish team, Recreativo de Huelva acquired his signature where he spent one year.



He came back to Ghana to play for Heart of Lions and Berekum Chelsea.



Between 2011 and 2018, Awako has featured for TP Mazembe and Phoenix Rising. He is signed to Accra Great Olympics.



Kassenu Ghandy









Ghandy remained on loan from Liberty Professionals to Swedish club, BK Häcken. In 2011, he was signed to Sheriff Tiraspol. After a year he moved to Degerfors IF.



Still, in 2012, he came back to Liberty Professionals. In 2013 he moved to Sudanese club Al-Merrikh.





Bright Addae









In 2010, he was signed to Parma but was sent on loan to Terrassa, Crotone, Gorica and Gubbio.



He’s also featured for Ascoli and Juve Stabia between 2014 and 2020. He joined Hermannstadt in 2020.





Philip Boampong









Boampong was signed by Berekum Arsenal in 2009. He later moved to Hearts of Oak in 2010. After, he joined Saudi Arabia side, Al-Shoalah.



Robert Dabuo









He was another goalkeeper in the squad. He played for Wa All Stars between 2007 and 2013. He then moved to AshGold in 2013.





John Benson









Since 2009, John Benson has been playing for Qatari side, Al Ahli.





Joseph Addo









Goalkeeper, Joseph Addo, changed clubs in 2011 by switching from Sekondi Hasaacas to Hearts of Lions in 2011. He then moved to Kotoko in 2013 and later Aduana in 2016.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.