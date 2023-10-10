FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Kurt Okraku on re-election as GFA President

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on his re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association.



President Simeon-Okraku was re-elected by delegates on Thursday, October 5, 2023 as he polled 117 of the 120 total votes cast at the Elective congress of the Ghana Football Association in Tamale.



In a letter dated Monday, October 9, 2023, President Infantino congratulated Members of the Executive Council and wished them well and promised to work with them for the growth and prosperity of football in Ghana.



‘’Dear President, Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your recent re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). I would be grateful if you could please convey my felicitations to the Members of the Executive Council elected with you, while I seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Ghana. Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in Ghana in the years to come’’ the letter read.



President Simeon-Okraku and the new Executive Council held their first meeting on Monday, October 9, 2023.