Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FIFA Disciplinary Committee to meet over Zamalek refusal to pay US$1.1 million to Ghanaian forward Ben Acheampong

Acheampong was entitled to US$400,000 but that figure has skyrocketed to US$1.2m

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee is set to meet over Zamalek SC's refusal to pay Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong an amount of US$1.1 million over contract breaches.



In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) said Acheampong had "just cause", for a variety of reasons, to have unilaterally cancelled his contract with Zamalek, who must pay him US$1.1 million.



The international sports tribunal imposed a fine on the Egyptian giants over the wrongful termination of the striker's contract.



Acheampong was entitled to US$400,000 but that figure has skyrocketed to US$1.2 million after the ruling from the Swiss-based organisation.



This means Zamalek had within 30-days to effect payment or risk further sanctions from the global body.



Zamalek have since failed to honour the payment to the former Asante Kotoko player and are facing points deduction or relegation or a transfer ban.



The disciplinary committee is expected to give their verdict on the matter on 25 or 26 February 2021.



The Ghanaian star joined the Whites Nights in 2017 but terminated his contract after just a year.