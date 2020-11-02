Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

FIFA, CAF react to Asamoah Gyan's return to the Ghana Premier League

Former Black Starts captain Asamoah Gyan

World football governing body Fifa, African football’s governing body CAF and African music icon Sarkodie are among a host of top entities and persons to celebrate Asamoah Gyan’s return to Ghana’s domestic football after 17 years away.



The 34-year-old, Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup as well as Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, signed for Premier League (GPL) side Legon Cities on local Transfer Deadline Day on Saturday.



He joined The Royals on a one-year deal and will be expected to make his debut when the club faces Berekum Chelsea on match week one of the 2020-21 GPL season on November 14.



“Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with Legon Cities FC. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every detail of the club. Thanks for your support,” Gyan posted on Twitter on Sunday.



