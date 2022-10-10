You are here: HomeSports2022 10 10Article 1639328

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: goal.com

FIFA 23: Top 10 African midfielders revealed

Who are the top rated African midfielders on FIFA 23?

10. Yves Bissouma

Mali | Tottenham Hotspur | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81

9. Seko Fofana

Cote d’Ivoire | Racing Club de Lens | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81

8. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Cameroon | Napoli | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81

7. Idrissa Gueye

Senegal | Everton | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82

6. Ismael Bennacer

Algeria | AC Milan | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82

5. Geoffrey Kondogbia

Central African Republic | Atletico Madrid | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82

4. Wilfred Ndidi

Nigeria | Leicester City | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84

3. Thomas Partey

Ghana | Arsenal | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84

2. Franck Kessie

Cote d’Ivoire | Barcelona | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84

1. Sadio Mane

Senegal | Bayern Munich | Left Midfielder | Overall Rating: 89