FIFA 23: Top 10 African midfielders revealed

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Who are the top rated African midfielders on FIFA 23?



10. Yves Bissouma



Mali | Tottenham Hotspur | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81



9. Seko Fofana



Cote d’Ivoire | Racing Club de Lens | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81



8. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa



Cameroon | Napoli | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81



7. Idrissa Gueye



Senegal | Everton | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82



6. Ismael Bennacer



Algeria | AC Milan | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82



5. Geoffrey Kondogbia



Central African Republic | Atletico Madrid | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82



4. Wilfred Ndidi



Nigeria | Leicester City | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84



3. Thomas Partey



Ghana | Arsenal | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84



2. Franck Kessie



Cote d’Ivoire | Barcelona | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84



1. Sadio Mane



Senegal | Bayern Munich | Left Midfielder | Overall Rating: 89