FIFA 23: Top 10 African midfielders revealed

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022
Source: goal.com
Who are the top rated African midfielders on FIFA 23?
10. Yves Bissouma
Mali | Tottenham Hotspur | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81
9. Seko Fofana
Cote d’Ivoire | Racing Club de Lens | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81
8. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Cameroon | Napoli | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81
7. Idrissa Gueye
Senegal | Everton | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82
6. Ismael Bennacer
Algeria | AC Milan | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82
5. Geoffrey Kondogbia
Central African Republic | Atletico Madrid | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82
4. Wilfred Ndidi
Nigeria | Leicester City | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84
3. Thomas Partey
Ghana | Arsenal | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84
2. Franck Kessie
Cote d’Ivoire | Barcelona | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84
1. Sadio Mane
Senegal | Bayern Munich | Left Midfielder | Overall Rating: 89