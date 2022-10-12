FIFA 23: Africa’s top 10 goalkeepers revealed

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022
Source: goal.com
Who are the top ranked African goalkeepers on the latest edition of FIFA?
10. Maduka Okoye
Watford | Nigeria | Overall Rating: 73
9. Moustapha Zeghba
Damac FC | Algeria | Overall Rating: 73
8. Munir
Al Wehda | Morocco | Overall Rating: 73
7. Denis Onyango
Mamelodi Sundowns | Uganda | Overall Rating: 73
6. Richard Ofori
Orlando Pirates | Ghana | Overall Rating: 74
5. Brice Samba
Racing Club de Lens | Congo-Brazzaville | Overall Rating: 74
4. Alfred Gomis
Stade Rennais | Senegal | Overall Rating: 77
3. Andre Onana
Internazionale | Cameroon | Overall Rating: 82
2. Yassine Bounou
Sevilla | Morocco | Overall Rating: 84
1. Edouard Mendy
Chelsea | Senegal | Overall Rating: 86
