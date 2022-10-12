FIFA 23: Africa’s top 10 goalkeepers revealed

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Who are the top ranked African goalkeepers on the latest edition of FIFA?



10. Maduka Okoye



Watford | Nigeria | Overall Rating: 73



9. Moustapha Zeghba



Damac FC | Algeria | Overall Rating: 73



8. Munir



Al Wehda | Morocco | Overall Rating: 73



7. Denis Onyango



Mamelodi Sundowns | Uganda | Overall Rating: 73



6. Richard Ofori



Orlando Pirates | Ghana | Overall Rating: 74



5. Brice Samba



Racing Club de Lens | Congo-Brazzaville | Overall Rating: 74



4. Alfred Gomis



Stade Rennais | Senegal | Overall Rating: 77



3. Andre Onana



Internazionale | Cameroon | Overall Rating: 82



2. Yassine Bounou



Sevilla | Morocco | Overall Rating: 84



1. Edouard Mendy



Chelsea | Senegal | Overall Rating: 86



